Yatra Online, Inc. Received NASDAQ Notification Letter

GURUGRAM, India and NEW YORK, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatra Online, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: YTRA), India's leading online corporate travel platform, today announced that on July 29, 2020, the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the "Staff") of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that, for the last 30 consecutive business days, the Company's ordinary shares had not maintained a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement") pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Nasdaq letter does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company's ordinary shares from The Nasdaq Capital Market.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) (the "Compliance Period Rule"), the Company has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until January 25, 2021 (the "Compliance Date"), to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. If, at any time during this 180-day period, the closing bid price for the Company's ordinary shares closes at $1.00 or more per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, as required under the Compliance Period Rule, the Staff will provide written notification to the Company that it complies with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement and the ordinary shares will continue to be eligible for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by the Compliance Date, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period. To qualify, the Company would have to meet the continued listing requirement for the market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, except for the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, and the Company would need to provide written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure the deficiency during the additional compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

If the Company is not eligible for the additional compliance period or it appears to the Staff that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency or if the Staff exercises its discretion to not provide such additional compliance period, the Staff will provide written notice to the Company that its ordinary shares will be subject to delisting. At that time, the Company may appeal the Staff's delisting determination to a Nasdaq Hearing Panel (the "Panel"). The Company expects that its ordinary shares would remain listed pending the Panel's decision. There can be no assurance that, if the Company does appeal the Staff's delisting determination to the Panel, such appeal would be successful.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its ordinary shares and may, if appropriate, consider available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, which could include seeking to effect a reverse stock split. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, secure a second period of 180 days to regain compliance, or maintain compliance with any of the other Nasdaq continued listing requirements.

About Yatra

Yatra Online, Inc is the parent company of Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd. which is based in Gurugram, India and is India's leading Corporate Travel services provider with over 850 corporate customers and 20,000+ SMEs across industries.

Being one of India's leading online travel companies and operating the website Yatra.com, the company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. Launched in August 2006, Yatra was ranked the Most Trusted E-Commerce Travel Brand in India in the Economic Times Brand Equity Survey for two successive years, and has won the National Tourism Award for 'Best Domestic Tour Operator (Rest of India)' conferred by the Government of India four times.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that relate to future results and events may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "will," "project," "seek," "seem," "should" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the slow-down of economic growth in India and the global economic downturn, general declines or disruptions in the travel industry, volatility in the trading price of our shares, our reliance on our relationships with travel suppliers and strategic alliances, failure to further increase our brand recognition to obtain new business partners and consumers, failure to compete against new and existing competitors, failure to successfully manage current growth and potential future growth, risks associated with any strategic investments or acquisitions, seasonality in the travel industry in India and overseas, failure to successfully develop our corporate travel business, damage to or failure of our infrastructure and technology, loss of services of our key executives, and inflation in India and in other countries. These and other factors are discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this release is provided as of the date of issuance of this release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE Yatra Online, Inc.

Related Links

www.yatra.com

