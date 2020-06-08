Yatra Online, Inc. To Host Investor Call on June 9, 2020

GURUGRAM, India and NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatra Online, Inc. ("Yatra") (NASDAQ: YTRA,OTCQX: YTROF), India's leading online travel company, today announced that it will host an investor call to provide an update on its operations, business strategy and financial outlook.

The call will be hosted by Company's senior management team on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (or 6:00 PM India Standard Time). Call related details and materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's corporate website at https://investors.yatra.com

Dial-in details for the live conference call:

US/International dial-in number: +1 334-323-0501

Confirmation Code: 9070855

(Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and provide the operator with the Confirmation Code)

Dial-in details for the replay:

A telephone replay will be available for five days following the conclusion of the conference call.

US/International dial-in number: +1 (719) 457-0820

Confirmation Code: 9070855

This replay can also be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.yatra.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements contained in this press release that relate to future results and events may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and its industry. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "will," "project," "seek," "seem," "should" and similar expressions. Such statements include, among other things, management's beliefs as well as our strategic and operational plans. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the slow-down of economic growth in India and the global economic downturn, general declines or disruptions in the travel industry, volatility in the trading price of our shares, our reliance on our relationships with travel suppliers and strategic alliances, failure to further increase our brand recognition to obtain new business partners and consumers, failure to compete against new and existing competitors, failure to successfully manage current growth and potential future growth, risks associated with any strategic investments or acquisitions, seasonality in the travel industry in India and overseas, failure to successfully develop our corporate travel business, damage to or failure of our infrastructure and technology, loss of services of our key executives, and inflation in India and in other countries. These and other factors are discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this earnings release is provided as of the date of issuance of this earnings release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Yatra Online, Inc.

We are the second largest online travel agent company in India. Based in Gurugram, India, we are a one-stop-shop for all travel related services. A brand that believes in "Creating Happy Travelers," we provide information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, Packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. As a leading consolidator of accommodation options, we provide real-time bookings for more than 108,000 hotels and homestays in India and over 1.5 million hotels around the world. Through our website, www.yatra.com, our mobile application and our other associated platforms, leisure and business travelers can explore, research, compare prices and book a wide range of services catering to their travel needs.

SOURCE Yatra Online, Inc.

Related Links

www.yatra.com

