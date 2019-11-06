YAYING Launches 2020 Couture Collection

This season, Chen Xi, YAYING's creative director, draws inspiration from The Forbidden City as a tribute to the finest of Chinese aesthetics and craftsmanship, and a celebration of The Forbidden City's 600th anniversary next year, whilst focusing on the private collection of Chinese fans housed in the palace's museum. Themed "Chinese Fans (Hua Shan)", the show aims to break boundaries, renew tradition and shape the present. Chinese fans are the epitome of Chinese culture with a long heritage, and are an excellent witness of time with many symbolic meanings in Chinese heritage, especially among the royal family and the arts and culture.

Chen Xi shares: "We are humbled by the long history of Chinese craftsmanship and we acknowledge that we both have a long way to go and a strong responsibility to preserve and develop these skills and traditions. YAYING has always humbly dedicated ourselves to making good clothes, and we aim to continue passing on and renewing the concept and craftsmanship of Eastern royal aesthetics to our consumers."

Oriental Aesthetics

The YAYING creative team presents Chinese aesthetics and traditional elements in timeless elegant forms. You can spot the motifs of Chinese fans throughout Chen Xi's collection, from geometric tailoring and structures that allude to ceremonial fans used by the royal family to symbolize their majesty; to precise hand-pleating techniques that resemble the three-dimensional texture of traditional folding fans; and readapting classic circular court fan with iconic Chinese elements such as the 'Ruyi' cloud symbols and peony flowers. Past, present and future come together in this show, characterizing the modern woman who embraces traditional culture with passion, verve and individuality.

Exquisite Craftsmanship

These artistic handworks are put together by YAYING's very own artisanal workshop, underpinned by their utmost respect for time as they allow traditional Chinese aesthetics to evolve with their imagination of modernism and exquisite craftsmanship. The suits and dresses showcase the brand's own unique form of tailoring and silhouette that continue to exude unique Asian silhouettes, detailed with exquisite embroideries, beadings and various other artisanal techniques, such as a white suit adorned with 'Ruyi' clouds, and river and cliffs patterned embroideries and beadings that required over 351 hours to sew by hand; and a stunning black evening gown decorated with 1032 small hand-pleated fans that required over 205 hours to put together.

Culture is the soul of a country and its people, and throughout its thousands of years of history, has provided with its people endless source of inspiration. YAYING has always been committed to its Chinese heritage, both in its role as inheritor and innovator; this innate sense of mission and responsibility continues to keep the brand focused on exploring and constructing the connection between the past and the future, the West and the East.

30 years, a Chinese home-grown brand growing from strength to strength

Chinese fashion continues to be buoyed by the increasing popularity and attention given to Chinese culture. As the development path of EP YAYING Fashion Group overlaps with the country's reform and opening-up policy of the past 40 years, Zhang Hwaming, Chairman of EP YAYING Fashion Group, also owes the group's success to the country. The Group celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, and has grown from a small garment factory founded in Jiaxing, Jiangnan, in 1988 into a modern fashion group today, with more than 5000 employees, owning and operating multiple luxury fashion brands and retailers, including EP YAYING, DOUBLOVE, N.Paia, DA YA JIA, GraceLand, and LITTLE SPACE.

In 2016, the Group reinvented its main brand EP YAYING, launching a dual-brand development strategy: "The World's EP, China's YAYING"; EP offers contemporary international fashion styles; YAYING traces back its Chinese roots, and focuses on deep exploration of China's traditional culture, aesthetics, fashion and craftsmanship for the modern women with exquisite Chinese cultural identity.

Rooted in arts and culture

Today, EP YAYING is present in more than 210 cities with over 500 high-quality stores across China and Malaysia, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Macau and Kuala Lumpur.

In 2018, EP YAYING opened its first Southeast Asian store in Suria KLCC, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and received great interest from local media, celebrities, business associates and consumers, which was a testament to the allure and attraction of Chinese heritage. In 2020, EP YAYING will continue its international expansion into the US and Australian markets, and continue to share contemporary elegant fashion aesthetics from China with more and more consumers from around the world.

As a key initiative of its social responsibility, the Group is building its very own "HWA Fashion & Arts Centre", with a total area of 15,000 square meters housing diverse fashion, arts and cultural spaces that will be opened to the public to foster increasing international cultural and artistic exchanges.

Looking forward to the next 30 years, Zhang Hwaming shares: "We will continue to cultivate a higher degree of cultural self-confidence, rooted in Eastern culture with a global perspective. The Chinese believes in harmony and the world is home to all. We will continue to create more value for our customers and contribute to the great rejuvenation of Chinese culture in the global fashion industry."

SOURCE YAYING