YayPay Announces Listing on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YayPay announced today that it has launched on Salesforce AppExchange. YayPay is an AR automation software that is modernizing back office finance by empowering businesses to optimize how they connect with their customers, partners, and employees for accounts receivable (AR) management.

YayPay integrates with ERPs, CRMs, billing, and mailing systems to serve as a single platform for the AR, sales, and customer success teams to collaborate on customer accounts. " YayPay is pleased to be part of AppExchange," said Anthony Venus, CEO and Co-Founder of YayPay. "By helping AR departments collect on the revenue created by the sales team, and by providing them with leading indicators on customer happiness, YayPay turns the back office finance team into customer success champions and revenue heroes ."

This bi-directional integration with Salesforce makes YayPay a companywide platform that drives transparency and communication between AR and sales departments. Many times the sales team is on the front lines, leaving the collection department to iron out issues using imperfect information. "With the introduction of the certified Salesforce integration," said Kevin M. Permenter, senior research analyst for Enterprise Applications at IDC. "YayPay is showing that it has its finger on the pulse of what their customers are looking for in an automated AR solution – transparency and collaboration. These are important factors to delivering customer success."

"We are happy to welcome YayPay onto AppExchange, as they provide customers with an exciting new way to make collecting money fast, easy, and predictable," said Mike Wolff, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. "The exponential growth of AppExchange underscores the enormous opportunity the entire Salesforce ecosystem has in creating cutting-edge solutions and driving customer success."

YayPay is a predictive AR automation solution that leverages data and automatic payment communications to accelerate collections. YayPay provides real-time account information, calculates key AR metrics with one click, and predicts cash flow by leveraging machine learning algorithms. YayPay is designed to build a streamlined collections process to help organizations better predict AR invoice payment, manage customer relationships, and increase revenue.

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 6 million customer installs and 80,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses. Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

