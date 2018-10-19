YCHO Support Center Press Release on Houthis use of Hodeidah Hospital for Military Purposes, and use of Civilians and Patients as Human Shields

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yemen Comprehensive Humanitarian Operations Support Center has viewed what was published by humanitarian and human rights organizations regarding the use of hospitals for military purposes by the Houthi militia. That includes: taking posts at the roof of a hospital in Hodeidah, placing snipers there and using civilians and patients as human shields, which is considered a flagrant violation of International Laws and norms, especially the International Humanitarian Law and its Customary Rules.

The Yemen Comprehensive Humanitarian Operations Support Center condemns in the strongest terms such criminal acts carried out by the Houthi militia. These acts are in blatant defiance of the International Humanitarian Law and its Customary Rules. (YCHO) Support Center emphasizes the necessity of abiding by the International Law to protect civilians and spare them the fallouts of conflict.

(YCHO) Support Center reiterates its full and standing commitment to providing comprehensive facilitation needed in humanitarian action, and cooperation with all UN and International Organizations to alleviate the suffering of the people of Yemen. (YCHO) Support Center affirms, as well, its commitment to take the necessary initiatives to facilitate procedures of relief for the Yemeni people.

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office