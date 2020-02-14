Year-End Report 1 January - 31 December 2019

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We summarize 2019 and note that: RaySearch continues to develop at a rapid pace. Order intake rose 30 percent and cash flow adjusted for amortization of bank loans increased to SEK 72 M (-48). Product development proceeds according to plan."

Johan Löf, CEO of RaySearch. Comments on page 2.

Fourth Quarter (October-December 2019)



Order intake SEK 277.2 M (294.9)

(294.9) Net sales SEK 234.5 M (219.4)

(219.4) Operating profit SEK 22.5 M (41.7)

(41.7) Profit after tax SEK 18.9 M (32.8) and earnings per share before/after dilution SEK 0.55 (0.96)

(32.8) and earnings per share before/after dilution (0.96) Cash flow SEK 7.8 M (56.8)

Twelve Months (January-December 2019)



Order intake SEK 1,046.2 M (805.2)

(805.2) Net sales SEK 741.6 M (627.2)

(627.2) Operating profit SEK 68.2 M (94.5)

(94.5) Profit after tax SEK 50.4 M (78.5) and earnings per share before/after dilution SEK 1.47 (2.29)

(78.5) and earnings per share before/after dilution (2.29) Cash flow SEK -3.4 M (1.8)

(1.8) Order backlog SEK 1,160.0 M (828.0) at the end of the period

(828.0) at the end of the period The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend be paid for 2019

Significant Events During The Fourth Quarter

The RayStation® treatment planning system was chosen by several prominent cancer centers, including the Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center (SPHIC) in China , the Yonsei Cancer Center in South Korea , Universitätsklinikum Erlangen in Germany , the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in Australia , Providence Health Care in Canada , and the Mercy Hospital St. Louis and the Summa Health Cancer Institute in the US.

, the Yonsei Cancer Center in , Universitätsklinikum Erlangen in , the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in , Providence Health Care in , and the Mercy Hospital St. Louis and the Summa Health Cancer Institute in the US. The RayCare® oncology information system was chosen by Yonsei Cancer Center in South Korea and Provision CARES Proton Therapy Orlando in the US.

and Provision CARES Proton Therapy Orlando in the US. RaySearch received new regulatory clearance for RayStation in China .

. In December, RayCare 3B * and RayStation 9B * were released. These are the latest versions of RaySearch's software, which now also include support for the planning of chemotherapy and enhanced machine learning possibilities.

Significant Events After The End Of The Reporting Period

In February 2020 , MD Anderson Cancer Center in the US ordered additional RayStation licenses for about SEK 40 million to replace its existing treatment planning systems.

The information contained in this interim report is such that RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on February 14, 2020 at at 7:45 a.m. CET.

Teleconference In Connection With The Interim Report

CEO Johan Löf and CFO Peter Thysell will present RaySearch's year-end report for January-December 2019 at a teleconference to be held in English on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. CET.

For login details to the teleconference, please register on:

http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/6642347

About Raysearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. The company develops and markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare oncology information system to cancer centers all over the world and distributes the products through licensing agreements with leading medical technology companies. The company is also developing a new treatment control system, RayCommand, which is expected to be launched at the beginning of 2021. RaySearch's software is currently used by over 2,600 centers in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Johan Löf

President and CEO

Tel: +46-8-510-530-00

E-mail: johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Peter Thysell

CFO

Tel: +46-70-661-05-59

E-mail: peter.thysell@raysearchlabs.com

