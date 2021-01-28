Year-End Report, 1 January-31 December 2020: Concordia Maritime
Market remains weak
- Total income
Q4: SEK 165.7 (317.6) million
12 months: SEK 1,025.8 (1,140.2) million
- EBITDA
Q4: SEK -4.6 (62.3) million
12 months: SEK 277.8 (249.5) million
- Result before tax
Q4: SEK -86.5 (-29.3) million
12 months: SEK -65.1 (-102.3) million
Result per share after tax
Q4: SEK -1.83 (-0.62)
12 months: SEK -1.38 (-2.15)
Events in the fourth quarter
- Two scheduled drydockings completed
- Financing of installation of ballast water management system and refinancing of credit facility
- The Board proposes to the AGM a dividend of SEK 0 (0) per share
- Martin Nerfeldt new CFO and member of Group management
Key figures 1 January-31 December 2020
- Total income, SEK million: 1,025.8 (1,140.2)
- EBITDA, SEK million: 277.8 (249.5)
- EBITDA, USD million: 30.2 (26.4)
- Operating result, SEK million: 32.6 (-0.4)
- Result before tax, SEK million: -65.1 (-102.3)
- Result after tax, SEK million: -66.0 (-102.6)
- Equity ratio, %: 28 (29)
- Return on equity, %: -6 (-9)
- Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 378.0 (354.8)
- Result per share after tax, SEK: -1.38 (-2.15)
- Equity per share, SEK: 16.66 (22.12)
- Lost-time injuries: 2 (1)
This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 28 January 2021, at 13.00 CET.
For more information, please contact:
Kim Ullman
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +46 31 855003
Mob: +46 704 855003
E-mail: [email protected]
Ola Helgesson
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +45 88938661
Mob: +46 704 855009
E-mail: [email protected]
