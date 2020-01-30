Year-end Report 2019: SCA

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JANUARY 1 - DECEMBER 31, 2019

(compared with January 1 - December 31, 2018)

Net sales increased 4% to SEK 19,591m (18,755), mainly related to higher delivery volumes due to the production increase from the expanded Östrand pulp mill

(18,755), mainly related to higher delivery volumes due to the production increase from the expanded Östrand pulp mill At year-end SCA changed the accounting method used for the valuation of the company's forest assets so that it is based on market value determined from transactions in areas where SCA owns forest land. The forest assets were valued at approximately SEK 70bn at December 31, 2019 , compared with the previous carrying amount of approximately SEK 34bn . This revaluation resulted in an earnings effect on EBITDA of approximately SEK 16bn and in a provision for deferred tax of approximately SEK 3bn. The net effect of the revaluation improved net profit of about SEK 13bn . The revaluation and the provision for deferred tax did not affect cash flow.

at , compared with the previous carrying amount of approximately . This revaluation resulted in an earnings effect on EBITDA of approximately SEK 16bn and in a provision for deferred tax of approximately SEK 3bn. The net effect of the revaluation improved net profit of about . The revaluation and the provision for deferred tax did not affect cash flow. EBITDA increased to SEK 21,361m (5,252), mainly related to a positive earnings impact of approximately SEK 16bn from the changed accounting method for valuation of forest assets

(5,252), mainly related to a positive earnings impact of approximately from the changed accounting method for valuation of forest assets EBITDA, excluding the impact of the changed accounting method for the valuation of forest assets, rose 1% to SEK 5,319m (5,252). The improvement was mainly due to higher delivery volumes from the expanded Östrand pulp mill and positive exchange rate effects, which were offset by lower selling prices.

(5,252). The improvement was mainly due to higher delivery volumes from the expanded Östrand pulp mill and positive exchange rate effects, which were offset by lower selling prices. EBITDA margin, excluding the impact of the changed accounting method for the valuation of forest assets, decreased to 27.2% (28.0)

Operating cash flow increased 6% to SEK 2,922m (2,751)

(2,751) Operating profit increased to SEK 19,665m (4,002), mainly related to a positive earnings impact of approximately SEK 16bn from the changed accounting method for the valuation of forest assets

(4,002), mainly related to a positive earnings impact of approximately from the changed accounting method for the valuation of forest assets Net profit increased to SEK 15,522 (3,659), mainly related to a positive earnings impact of approximately SEK 13bn from the changed accounting method for the valuation of forest assets

(3,659), mainly related to a positive earnings impact of approximately from the changed accounting method for the valuation of forest assets Earnings per share, excluding the impact of the changed accounting method for the valuation of forest assets, declined to SEK 4.05 (5.21)

(5.21) The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 2.00 (1.75) per share

OCTOBER 1 - DECEMBER 31, 2019

(compared with July 1 - June 30, 2019)

Net sales declined 13% to SEK 4,312m (4,975), which was mainly due to lower selling prices and lower delivery volumes on account of maintenance stops

(4,975), which was mainly due to lower selling prices and lower delivery volumes on account of maintenance stops EBITDA, excluding the impact of the changed accounting method for the valuation of forest assets, decreased to SEK 1,055m (1,364), which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 24.5% (27.4). The decline was mainly due to maintenance stops and lower selling prices.

COMMENTS ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

SCA continued to deliver profitable growth in 2019. The forest assets increased in both volume and area. At the same time, the integrated value chain has been further strengthened. The Östrand pulp mill was ramped up to full production and SCA decided to invest some SEK 7.5bn in a new kraftliner machine in Obbola.

Demand and market prices declined successively for all product areas during the year. But despite a weaker market, both operating profit before depreciation and operating cash flow were higher than 2018 due to higher delivery volumes from the expanded pulp mill.

SCA performed a new forest survey in 2019. According to the new survey, SCA's standing volume in Sweden is estimated at 249 million m3fo as of December 31, 2019, an increase of 11 million m3fo compared with the previous survey from 2012-2013, and which indicated a standing volume of 238 million m3fo at the end of 2019. In addition, SCA owns approximately 3 million m3fo forest in the Baltic states.

At year-end, SCA changed its accounting method for the valuation of the company's forest assets to base this on market value determined from transactions in areas where SCA owns forest assets. Based on transaction prices, SCA's forest assets were valued at approximately SEK 70bn at December 31, 2019, compared with the previous carrying amount of approximately SEK 34bn.

Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2019 were lower compared with the preceding quarter and the corresponding quarter in 2018. Maintenance costs and lower market prices had an adverse impact on earnings.

SCA's wood consumption declined slightly during the quarter on account of maintenance stops at SCA's pulp and paper mills. Prices for pulpwood and timber remained stable for the quarter.

Consumption of sawn timber remained stable, although a high level of supply led to a fall in selling prices compared with the preceding quarter.

Within Pulp, global delivery levels were good and inventory levels fell. However, average selling prices continued to decrease slightly during the quarter.

Market prices for kraftliner declined during the quarter. However, demand has improved and inventory levels fell for both kraftliner and testliner. For publication paper, demand and market prices declined slightly.

Sundsvall, January 30, 2020

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (publ)

Ulf LarssonPresident and CEO

The core of SCA's business is the forest, Europe's largest private forest holding. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests. We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions.

2019 the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 19.6 bn (EUR 1.9 bn). SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. For more information, visit www.sca.com

SOURCE SCA