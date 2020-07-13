Yeast Extract Market Size Worth $2.1 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 5.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global yeast extract market size is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 5.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing demand for natural ingredients in the food & beverage industry will boost the market growth. Furthermore, yeast extracts are a dominant substitute for MSG in the food & beverage industry, thereby is expected to increase market penetration over the projected period.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, animal feed application is projected to ascend at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period

This growth is attributed to increased demand for nutritional yeast extract used as supplements in animal feeds owing its relatively high amino acid, energy, protein, and micronutrient content compared with low oilseed meals and feed grains

yeast extract is extremely versatile for food production. It is used to season sauces, bouillons, soups, savoury snacks and ready meals. It not only complements the savoury taste of Meat and fish dishes, but it is also perfect for preparing vegetarian dishes as it is free from animal ingredients but still provides a meaty taste. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2014 to 2020

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027 owing to rapidly expanding end-use industries, including animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages

Moreover, improved living standards in the developing economies of APAC have resulted in augmented consumption of healthy and nutritional foods, thus boosting the product demand

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Yeast Extract Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Animal Feed, Food & Beverages), By Technology (Autolyzed, Hydrolyzed), By Form, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/yeast-extract-market

Yeast extracts are majorly utilized in food & beverage applications and thus, this application segment is projected to lead the market at a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Growing awareness about nutritional diet and its health benefits along with rising purchase parity have resulted in the growing consumption of healthy and processed food products. The market is highly competitive, in terms of product innovation and investments.

Key companies in the market have been spending more on research & development activities to gain a competitive edge. Moreover, most of the companies are focusing on M&A to strengthen their industry position and expand global reach. For instance, in February 2018, Lesaffre Group announced the acquisition of Alltech's yeast extract facility in Serbia, to establish its operations in Serbia.

Grand View Research has segmented the global yeast extract market based on technology, form, application, and region:

Yeast Extract Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Autolyzed



Hydrolyzed

Yeast Extract Form Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Powder



Paste



Flakes

Yeast Extract Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Food & Beverages



Animal Feed



Pharmaceuticals



Others

Yeast Extract Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Australia



Central & South America





Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Yeast Extract Market

Lesaffre Group



Kerry Group



Angel Yeast



Leiber GmBH



Lallemand, Inc.



Biospringer



DSM



Synergy Flavors



Thai Foods International Co., Ltd.



Halcyon Proteins



Specialty Biotech



Alltech



Ohly



Kohjin Life Sciences



Sensient Technologies Corp.



AB Mauri



Biorigin



Titan Biotech Limited Company



Oriental Yeast



Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd.

