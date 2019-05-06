Yellow Mountains In The Spotlight At China Tourism Culture Week In New York

NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A characteristically Chinese feast of sound and vision to celebrate Huangshan, known as Yellow Mountains, was held in the Delegates Dining Room at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Jointly organized by Huangshan city and Chinese Tourism office in New York to mark China Tourism Culture Week, the event marked Huangshan Tourism Promotion's debut appearance in the Big Apple.

Kong Xiaohong, mayor of Huangshan City, the "home of hospitability," introduced the rich ecological, natural, cultural and tourism resources of ancient Huizhou and the new Huangshan. Mt. Huangshan showcases the beauty of China, he said, while adding that it is the essence of humanities in China and the market pioneer of Chinese tourism. Kong added that Mt. Huangshan shared the title of "Symbols of China" with the Yangtze River and the Great Wall.

Huangshan City officials stated that hosting the Huangshan presentation and exhibition showed tourists worldwide the charm of the new Huangshan City and the ancient Huizhou. Effectively voicing the Huangshan story globally can build up the international influence of the city's tourism, he added.

During the event, Bruce Knotts, Chair of UN NGO/DPI Executive Committee; Brian Teubner, International Trade Manager at Empire State Development of New York; and Qian Jin, Deputy Consul General of the Consulate General of PRC, delivered speeches and gave full recognition to the "China Tourism Culture Week and Huangshan Tourism Promotion."

New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, sent a letter of greeting in which he stated: "New York State extends a warm welcome to the mayor and entire delegation visiting from Huangshan. It is an excellent opportunity for American business, government, and community leaders to become familiar with Huangshan through cultural enrichment and by exploring the potential for future growth of business, tourism, and other interests through mutually beneficial relations."

The results of the event were substantial. The officials from Huangshan City carried on a deep discussion around Huangshan tourism and the expansion of overseas markets with the officials from Chinese Consulate General in New York and China National Tourist Office in New York.

