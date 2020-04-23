Yellow Rose Distilling Supplies Crucially Needed Hand Sanitizer to Houston First Responders

The Houston Fire Department sent firefighters and trucks today to the Yellow Rose distillery to pick-up almost 500 gallons of hand sanitizer donated to help these brave fire and medical professionals stay safe as they work to respond to this ongoing crisis.

The Yellow Rose-bottled hand sanitizer is fully compliant with World Health Organization, Food and Drug Administration, and Centers for Disease Control recommendations and is safe for consumer use. Yellow Rose will continue to bottle hand sanitizer product indefinitely, until need subsides.

About Yellow Rose Distilling:

Founded in 2010, Yellow Rose Distilling, LLC is a distillery located in Houston, Texas. As Houston's first legal whiskey distillery, Yellow Rose specializes in handmade, blended and bottled premium whiskey. For more information, please visit https://yellowrosedistilling.com/.

About Zamora Company USA:

Zamora Company USA, based in Dallas, Texas, has recently brought together their collection of unique luxury brands along with an experienced, passionate and dedicated team of over 30 people. The new organization manages sales, distribution, execution and marketing of the following brands: Licor 43, Double Cross Vodka, Yellow Rose Whiskey, Martin Miller's Gin, Lolea Sangria, Villa Massa Limoncello, plus Spanish wines Ramon Bilbao, Cruz De Alba, and Mar de Frades.

