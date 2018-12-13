Yellowfin again named in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms

Yellowfin is positioned among the world's leading Business Intelligence and analytics vendors on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowfin BI today is announced as one of the leading vendors in the analytics industry by its inclusion, for the sixth consecutive year, in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms.* Gartner places Yellowfin as one of the leading analytics vendors in the world in this Magic Quadrant.

"We're thrilled that Yellowfin has been recognized by Gartner among the world's analytics vendors," said Glen Rabie, CEO of Yellowfin. "We believe following the addition of advanced augmented analytics in our Yellowfin 8 release, which includes automated data discovery, our position on the quadrant has moved in the right direction to position us higher than several big players on Completeness of Vision."

Following Yellowfin's release of version 8 in October 2018, which included Yellowfin Signals, an automated insights discovery product, and Yellowfin Stories, a data storytelling product, Yellowfin is said to be an innovator by many independent analysts. Yellowfin Signals is unique in its ability to tailor the insights to the role of each user so every insight notification is relevant. Yellowfin further differentiated itself in augmented analytics by developing its own natural language generation rather than embedding a third party capability.

"Our mission is to disrupt the analytics industry by delivering cutting-edge, augmented analytics capabilities to businesses worldwide, while providing a broad and robust set of analytic capabilities from data preparation to dashboards. It's for this vision that our status of innovator has been recognized," continued Rabie. "The future of analytics will change how businesses use BI and we want to be driving that change."

To view the full Gartner Magic Quadrant report with its assessment of Yellowfin, visit the Gartner website: https://www.gartner.com/document/3900992

About Yellowfin

Yellowfin is a global Business Intelligence and analytics software vendor with a suite of world-class products powered by automation. Yellowfin is continually recognized as an innovator and is ranked No. 1 in Embedded BI by BARC. More than 27,000 organizations and more than three million end-users across 75 countries use Yellowfin every day. For more information, visit www.yellowfinbi.com

* Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, Cindi Howson, James Richardson, Rita Salam, Austin Kronz, 11 February 2019

+ Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE Yellowfin

Related Links

http://www.yellowfinbi.com

