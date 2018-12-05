Yelp Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Gulfport Energy to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Gulfport Energy Corp. (NASD: GPOR) will replace Oclaro Inc. (NASD: OCLR) in the S&P SmallCap 600, and Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) will replace Gulfport Energy in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, December 12. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASD: LITE) is acquiring Oclaro in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Gulfport Energy has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space.

Yelp operates a platform that connects people with local businesses. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Interactive Media & Services Sub-Industry index.

Gulfport Energy engages in the acquisition, exploration and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – DECEMBER 12, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Yelp Communication Services Interactive Media &

Services DELETED Gulfport Energy Energy Oil & Gas Exploration &

Production

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – DECEMBER 12, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Gulfport Energy Energy Oil & Gas Exploration &

Production DELETED Oclaro Information Technology Communications

Equipment

