Yenisleidy Rodríguez's New Book ¿Cubana De Nacimiento, Francesa De Crianza? Is A Tale Of A Two Women And Their Intertwining Lives Caused By A Man They Are Fondly Linked To

Yenisleidy said this about her book: " ¿Cubana De Nacimiento, Francesa De Crianza? Is this lie true, or is this truth a lie? Thus this story leaves us suspended until the last dialogue. Bety, who is living a shipwreck in her life, receives a Facebook friend request from María Ángela who, apparently, has fallen in love with Reymon, Bety's boyfriend, in her teens with whom she maintains a great friendship. María Ángela approaches our protagonist, looking for support so she can intercede between them. Reymon's actions trigger a series of events, and María Ángela ends up feeling more than just a friendship for…"

Published by Page Publishing, Yenisleidy Rodríguez's new book ¿Cubana De Nacimiento, Francesa De Crianza? is based on true events that portray stirring moments of love and identity that shape character and fulfill the heart's deepest yearnings.

Consumers who wish to be enraptured with emotion and be captivated with relatable events of friendship, romance, and self-reflection can purchase ¿Cubana De Nacimiento, Francesa De Crianza? in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

