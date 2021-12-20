Yerba Mate Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% from 2020 to 2025| 72% of Growth to Originate from South America|17000+ Technavio Reports

The yerba mate market covers the following areas:

Yerba Mate Market - Driver

The growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of yerba mate will be a significant factor driving the growth of the market. Yerba mate contains phytochemicals, such as chlorogenic acid and caffeoyl derivatives that provide several antioxidant benefits. Yerba mate also minimizes the risk of heart damage induced by oxidative stress, improves cognition, attention, and focus, and reduces the risk of osteoporosis. Moreover, the consumption of yerba mate is known to be beneficial for digestion, reducing obesity, and improving fertility, hormonal balance, and reproductive health. These health benefits have encouraged consumers to choose yerba mate as a viable alternative to tea and coffee

Yerba Mate Market - Challenge

The overconsumption of yerba mate can lead to several negative side effects. Although yerba mate is known to possess several anti-cancer benefits, the overconsumption of yerba mate increases the risk of cancer of the upper intestinal tract, specifically in the mouth, throat, and esophagus. When consumed in large amounts, the high caffeine content in yerba mate poses risks, such as anxiety disorders, a surge in blood pressure and heart rate, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), glaucoma, diarrhea, and complications related to the control of diabetes and low blood sugar. The overconsumption of yerba mate over a prolonged period may increase the risk of liver diseases. Overall, the negative side effects related to the overconsumption of yerba mate are expected to challenge its adoption among consumers and, thus, hamper market growth during the forecast period.

Yerba Mate Market - Segmentation

The yerba mate market analysis includes segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (South America, MEA, North America, APAC, and Europe). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The yerba mate market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and collaboration to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Cafes La Virginia SA

COOPERATIVA AGRICOLA DE LA COLONIA LIEBIG Ltda.

Cooperativa Agricola Mixta De Monte Carlo Ltda.

Guayaki Inc.

HRENUK SA

Kraus SA

Las Marias

Mate Revolution Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Yerbatera Cosentina

Related Reports:

Molasses Market -The molasses market share is expected to increase by USD 4.10 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.40%. Download a free sample now!

Algae Products Market -The algae products market share is expected to increase by USD 1.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74%. Download a free sample now!

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Yerba Mate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.50% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 316.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.43 Regional analysis South America, MEA, North America, APAC, and Europe Performing market contribution South America at 72% Key consumer countries Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Syrian Arab Republic, and US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cafes La Virginia SA, COOPERATIVA AGRICOLA DE LA COLONIA LIEBIG Ltda., Cooperativa Agricola Mixta De Monte Carlo Ltda., Guayaki Inc., HRENUK SA, Kraus SA, Las Marias, Mate Revolution Inc., PepsiCo Inc., and Yerbatera Cosentina Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio