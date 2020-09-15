Yes on Prop 24 Campaign Announces Endorsement From Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Yes on Prop 24 campaign announced a critically important endorsement from the Los Angeles Times editorial board, which wrote: "the measure would set a solid foundation for online privacy rights in California, while leaving the door open for the Legislature to add on more protections. Vote yes on Proposition 24."

Below are excerpts from the piece:

"Proposition 24 would close many of the loopholes undermining the current law. Among other things, it would cover data sharing as well as sales, give Californians the explicit right to opt out of the kind of tracking that Google and other ad networks continue to do, provide new rights to correct information that's been collected and stop the automated processing of personal data. It would define a new category of "sensitive personal information" — including race, sexual orientation, union membership and location — and let Californians limit its use online. It would establish and fund a new state agency to replace the overburdened attorney general's office as the source and enforcer of data privacy rules. And it would bring California law much more closely into line with the European Union's powerful privacy framework, the General Data Protection Regulation.

"In other words, the measure would set a solid foundation for online privacy rights in California, while leaving the door open for the Legislature to add on more protections. Vote yes on Proposition 24."

They also offer this about the opposition:

"The biggest concern raised by opponents of Proposition 24 is that the law says it should be implemented in a way that gives attention to the impact on businesses, which they argue will prevent the Legislature from adopting new privacy protections that further limit data collection. However, they're misreading the proposition, which allows the Legislature to change the law (by a simple majority vote) only in ways that "are consistent with and further the purpose and intent of this Act." And the purpose and intent is clearly stated: "to further protect consumers' rights, including the constitutional right of privacy."

Read the full editorial here.

www.caprivacy.org

@caprivacyorg

SOURCE Yes on Prop 24, Californians for Consumer Privacy

Related Links

www.caprivacy.org

