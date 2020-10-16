Yes on Prop 24 Campaign Announces Endorsements From Sacramento Bee And Fresno Bee

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Yes on Prop 24 campaign announced a critically important endorsement from the Sacramento Bee and Fresno Bee editorial board, which wrote: "We encourage all skeptical voters to review the ballot arguments carefully before deciding. But Prop 24 is a step forward for digital privacy protections. The Sacramento Bee Editorial Board recommends a yes vote on Prop 24."

Below are excerpts from the piece:

"Proposition 24, also known as the California Privacy Rights Act, would strengthen California's landmark digital privacy law."

"Prop 24 will require tech companies to refrain from sharing a consumer's data if it receives a request from the consumer. It will strengthen the state's law requiring companies to provide an opt-out for people who don't want those companies to share their sensitive personal information with marketers or advertisers. It would also protect kids by requiring tech companies to seek permission from an adult before harvesting data from children under the age of 13."

They also offer this about the opposition:

"Opponents of the measure claim it will weaken the CCPA, but we don't buy it. Mactaggart is clearly dedicating his time and money to strengthening California's privacy laws. Why he would push a strong law through the Legislature and then seek to undo it two years later?"

Read the full editorial here.

Proposition 24 would:

Protect your most personal information, by allowing you to prevent businesses from using or sharing sensitive information about your health, finances, race, ethnicity, and precise location; Safeguard young people, TRIPLING FINES for violations involving children's information; Put new limits on companies' collection and use of our personal information; Establish an enforcement arm—the California Privacy Protection Agency—to defend these rights and hold companies accountable, and extend enforcement including IMPOSING PENALTIES FOR NEGLIGENCE resulting in theft of consumers' emails and passwords; MAKE IT MUCH HARDER TO WEAKEN PRIVACY in California in the future, by preventing special interests and politicians from undermining Californians' privacy rights, while allowing the Legislature to amend the law to further the primary goal of strengthening consumer privacy to better protect you and your children, such as opt-in for use of data, further protections for uniquely vulnerable minors, and greater power for individuals to hold violators accountable.

Yes on 24 Supporters

The Yes on Prop 24 campaign is proud to have the endorsement of former Presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Los Angeles Times editorial board, Congressman Ro Khanna, California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, California State Controller Betty Yee, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Common Sense Media, Consumer Watchdog, AFSCME California, the NAACP of California, California Professional Firefighters, California State Building and Construction Trades Council, International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, Local 21 (Bay Area), UA Local 38 Plumbers and Pipefitters, California State Senators Ben Allen, Bill Dodd, Lena Gonzalez, Connie Leyva, Bill Monning, Nancy Skinner, Robert Hertzberg, Scott Wiener, Bob Wieckowski and Jim Beall, California State Assemblymembers Cecilia Aguiar-Curry and David Chiu, John Burton, Former Chair of the California Democratic Party, Alex Rooker and Daraka Larimore Hall, Vice Chairs of the California Democratic Party, Dan Weitzman, Controller of the California Democratic Party, Jenny Bach, Secretary of the California Democratic Party, Dr. Lisa Strohman, JD, PhD, and more.

About Californians for Consumer Privacy

Californians for Consumer Privacy is the same group that authored the first-in-the-nation California Consumer Privacy Act, which was passed unanimously by the California State Legislature and signed into law by California Governor Jerry Brown. Now the group is backing Prop 24, the California Privacy Rights Act on the 2020 ballot, to expand and enshrine privacy rights for all Californians.



