Yes On Prop 24 Campaign Announces Female Leaders From Across California In Support Of Privacy Ballot Measure

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Yes on Prop 24 campaign announced female leaders from across California in support of the privacy ballot measure, including: Eleni Kounalakis, California Lieutenant Governor; Betty Yee, California State Controller; Nancy Skinner, California State Senator; Libby Schaaf, Mayor of Oakland; Alice Huffman, President of California NAACP; and Valeria Amezcua, Vice President of Santa Ana Unified School District.

"I urge California voters to join me in the fight to protect consumers by voting YES on Prop 24, the California Privacy Rights Act," said Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis. "Prop 24 will hold corporations accountable when they sell and misuse our private information. It will set the national standard for consumer privacy laws, and California voters should send that message loud and clear by voting YES on Prop 24."

"Prop 24 will protect our most personal information, including our race, ethnicity and sexual orientation. It also triples fines against big corporations for violating our kids' data," said State Controller Betty Yee. "Please join me in supporting Prop 24 to give Californians back control over our own data."

"We deserve the choice to protect our own personal information, and the tools to do so," said Senator Nancy Skinner. "Prop 24 does exactly that, it gives Californians the strongest protections in the nation over our own private data, and a real enforcement arm to hold corporations that violate our fundamental privacy rights accountable. Join me in voting YES on Prop 24."

"The need for stronger privacy laws becomes clearer every day with the world's largest corporations collecting and sharing more and more of our private information and that of our kids," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf. "That's why I'm asking California voters to join me in voting YES on Prop 24, to strengthen privacy laws and to help protect our personal data."

"Prop 24 allows consumers to stop companies from using online racial profiling to discriminate against them," said Alice Huffman, President of California NAACP.

"It is urgent that we pass bold privacy policy to protect our kids. As a school board member and an expert in crimes against children- Prop 24 is the right way to go," said Valerie Amezcua, Vice President of Santa Ana Unified School District. "We can protect the privacy of our students and make sure violations are enforced. We have no agency to administer our privacy laws and Prop 24 would put that in place. Join me and children's advocates throughout California in saying yes on 24."

Proposition 24 would:

Protect your most personal information; Safeguard your children's privacy; Put new limits on companies' collection and use of our personal information; Establish an enforcement arm; MAKE IT MUCH HARDER TO WEAKEN PRIVACY.

