Yes On Prop 24 Coalition Includes Civil Rights Groups And Consumer Advocates Like NAACP And Consumer Reports

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Yes on Prop 24 campaign announced that Civil Rights groups including the California NAACP join trusted consumer advocates like Consumer Reports, Consumer Watchdog and Common Sense Media in supporting YES on Prop 24 to strengthen consumer privacy laws.

"Prop 24 allows consumers to stop companies from using online racial profiling to discriminate against them," said Alice Huffman, President of California NAACP.

"Some of the biggest tech companies have refused to honor Californians' requests to stop the disclosure of their information for behavioral advertising, and they're lobbying for exemptions for these practices in other states," said Maureen Mahoney, Ph.D., Policy Analyst at Consumer Reports. "California consumers should use their power as citizens to vote for Proposition 24 to show that they will stand up for themselves when some companies and legislators won't."

"Under Prop 24, a consumer can limit the use of their sensitive information to stop Uber from profiling them based on race, stop Spotify from utilizing their precise geo-location and prevent Facebook from using their sexual orientation, health status or religion in its algorithms," said Carmen Balber, Executive Director of Consumer Watchdog.

"As co-sponsors of the California Consumer Privacy Act, we are pleased to support Californians for Consumer Privacy on this measure, which will ensure Californians' strong privacy rights are not weakened in the future," said James P. Steyer, Founder & CEO of Common Sense.

Proposition 24 would:

Protect your most personal information, by allowing you to prevent businesses from using or sharing sensitive information about your health, finances, race, ethnicity, and precise location; Safeguard young people, TRIPLING FINES for violations involving children's information; Put new limits on companies' collection and use of our personal information; Establish an enforcement arm—the California Privacy Protection Agency—to defend these rights and hold companies accountable, and extend enforcement including IMPOSING PENALTIES FOR NEGLIGENCE resulting in theft of consumers' emails and passwords; MAKE IT MUCH HARDER TO WEAKEN PRIVACY in California in the future, by preventing special interests and politicians from undermining Californians' privacy rights, while allowing the Legislature to amend the law to further the primary goal of strengthening consumer privacy to better protect you and your children, such as opt-in for use of data, further protections for uniquely vulnerable minors, and greater power for individuals to hold violators accountable.

