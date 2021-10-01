Yesenia Martínez's new book "El Imperio de los Vampiros" is a chilling adventure about friendship, courage, and the supernatural.

Martínez writes, "Victoria Armendariz is an ordinary girl, but one day she saw something she shouldn't have seen: her best friend is murdered by a vampire and yes, that vampire was her best friend ... And that makes her life take an unexpected turn."

Published by Page Publishing, Yesenia Martínez's amazing and thrilling tale opens up a one-of-a-kind journey about a commoner who had her life turn upside down in the blink of an eye.

This riveting narrative will give the readers an experience that will definitely go beyond the ordinary.

Readers who wish to experience this great work can purchase "El Imperio de los Vampiros" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1639049/Yesenia_Martinez.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

