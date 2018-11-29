Yesway Gives the Gift of Free Coffee to Customers This Holiday Season

"Our free coffee holiday giveaway is our way of celebrating our loyal customers and thanking them for saying "yes" to Yesway this year," said Jeff Keune, Yesway Senior Vice President of Foodservice and Innovation. "We appreciate being welcomed by the communities we serve and hope to make our customers' holidays even brighter with this gift."

All of Yesway's Signature Blends Coffees – House Blend, Breakfast Blend, and Dark Roast – are made with 100% Arabica beans, brewed fresh, and can be enjoyed at Yesway stores every day.

While all customers can refuel with a free cup of coffee during the holidays, Yesway also offers free coffee or fountain beverages to active and retired members of the military and first responders on Fridays in its stores.

To find a Yesway near you, visit www.Yesway.com/locations . Follow Yesway on Facebook and Twitter at @YeswayStores.

About Yesway – BW Gas & Convenience, d/b/a Yesway, is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Yesway debuted at #7 on the Convenience Store News "2018 Top 20 Growth Chains" list, was named a "2017 Chain to Watch" by Convenience Store Decisions, is ranked #78 on the "CSP Top 202 Chains" list and was most recently awarded a Bronze for Loyalty & Advocacy in the 2018 Loyalty360 Customer Experience Awards. Yesway's swiftly expanding portfolio currently consists of 150 stores located in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska and New Mexico. Yesway plans to acquire, improve, and rebrand 500 convenience stores in selected regions of the United States over the next several years. For more information on Yesway, please visit the company's website at www.yesway.com.

