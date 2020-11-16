Yesway Hospitality Heroes Mask Up For Country, Community, And Family At Yesway And Allsup's Stores

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic wages on, Yesway , the country's fastest growing convenience store chain, further affirms its steadfast commitment to the health, safety, and well-being of its team members, customers, and members of the communities in which it operates.

It is in the spirit of coming together and making impactful connections during this challenging time that Yesway has expanded its Hospitality Heroes program at all of its Yesway and Allsup's convenience stores. The Hospitality Heroes program was created to recognize and honor the great service and commitment of its essential worker team members who are working on the frontline, every day, in all of its stores.

Dedicated staff at Yesway and Allsup's who show compassion in their interactions with customers, adhere to company guidelines, remain positive under pressure, drive sales, keep stores clean, resolve service issues, and most importantly, wear masks while engaging with customers, are being recognized as Hospitality Heroes and rewarded financially as well.

"We take great pride in our organization and that pride is reflected in how we interact with one another and especially our customers," said Tom Trkla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway. "We also recognize that in order to live up to the promise of excellent customer service, we must work as a team. We must hold each other accountable and keep each other safe. Especially during these challenging times, the spirit of teamwork affects the lives of fellow coworkers, customers, and of course, our loved ones at home. That is why our exceptional Hospitality Heroes at Yesway and Allsup's "Mask Up" for country, community, and family, every day."

Yesway and Allsup's customers are invited to nominate deserving team members to be recognized as Hospitality Heroes at www.yesway.com and @YeswayStores or www.allsups.com and @AllsupsStores .

To find the Yesway or Allsup's store closest to you, please visit www.Yesway.com/locations

or www.Allsups.com/allsups-locations/ .

