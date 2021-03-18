CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game President, Jerry Ford today announced the launch of a multiyear relationship with YETI, making the leading premium outdoor brand the Official National Cooler and Drinkware partner of Perfect Game. Through this partnership, YETI also joins Perfect Game's commitment to provide best-in-class baseball and softball playing opportunities for youth by becoming a Founding Partner of the recently renovated and historic East Cobb Baseball and Softball Complex in Marietta, GA.

YETI® Becomes Official National Cooler and Drinkware Partner of Perfect Game Tweet this YETI® Becomes Official National Cooler and Drinkware Partner of Perfect Game

As part of its National Cooler and Drinkware partnership, YETI will produce Perfect Game co-branded drinkware, beginning with 26 oz. and 36 oz. Rambler® Bottles with Chug Caps.

"First, I want to welcome YETI to the Perfect Game team. As companies founded by families, YETI and Perfect Game have quite a bit in common, beginning with our commitment to the people we serve," stated Jerry Ford. "This partnership combines best-in-class coolers and drinkware with the best-in-class youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service. Together, we will make the Perfect Game experience even better by keeping our youth participants hydrated so that they can have as much fun as possible on the field."

"We are thrilled to partner with Perfect Game and support all the amazing work they're doing to positively impact communities around the country through youth baseball and softball," said Cory Wiese, Director of Community Marketing, Sports & Entertainment for YETI. "Through this partnership, we hope to provide opportunities and resources for kids to get outside and experience the outdoors while enjoying America's favorite pastime."

Media Contact: Daron Sutton, [email protected]; 602-769-5712

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 8,600+ events, 300,000+ games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,400 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,776 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2020 Draft, for example, 93 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and all but one player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2019 College World Series, every player on the roster of national champion Vanderbilt and all but one on the runner-up Michigan roster had played in a Perfect Game event.

About YETI Coolers, LLC

YETI Coolers, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI), is a growing designer, marketer, retailer, and distributor of a variety of innovative, branded, premium products to a wide-ranging customer base. Our mission is to ensure that each YETI product delivers exceptional performance and durability in any environment, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere else life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing products, we have built a following of engaged brand loyalists throughout the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and elsewhere, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. Our relationship with customers continues to thrive and deepen as a result of our innovative new product introductions, expansion and enhancement of existing product families, and multifaceted branding activities.

850 Twixt Town Rd. NE | Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52402 | 319-298-2923

www.perfectgame.org| facebook.com/perfectgameusa | @PerfectGameUSA

SOURCE Perfect Game USA

Related Links

http://www.perfectgame.org

