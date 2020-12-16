Yeti Farms Introduces More Flavors of "Yeti Yummies" - The Best Tasting All-Natural Gummy in Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeti Farms, one of Colorado's most respected cannabis farms – known for its all-natural approach and organic growing techniques, is introducing new flavors of its popular Yeti Yummies. The farm's newest flavors are Grape and Raspberry.

Yeti Yummies are made with the utmost care and attention: Only all-natural and organic ingredients are used, along with the purest oils that are always free from pesticides, herbicides, and harmful chemicals.

According to Shawn Honaker, owner of Yeti Farms, the new flavors took months to develop.

"Unlike other companies, we don't let our accountants tell us what flavors will sell best and what to put out on the market," he said. "Instead, we take our time to develop interesting flavors we think people will love, and will remind them of a distant time or place, or treasured memory."

Getting the flavor-memory connection is of prime importance to Honaker, and is why Yeti Farms goes through hundreds of variations until they get the taste just right.

"We think our new grape flavor will remind you of that wonderful grape soda you had as a kid. And our new raspberry tastes like the sweet raspberry tea we had sitting on the porch back home in Indiana," Honaker said.

Yeti Farms is also in the process of increasing its capacity in order to keep up with the demand for its Yummies.

"The gummies were literally selling out as fast as we could make them," said DJ Lund, manager of Yeti Farms. "Some dispensaries would sell all their Yummies within hours of taking delivery."

To meet the demand, the farm added new staff and equipment - including a high-volume packaging system, in order to produce more of its popular Yummies.

Yeti Yummies are available at dispensaries throughout Colorado. If your local dispensary does not carry Yeti Yummies, you can ask the manager to order some and they will be delivered, usually within a few days.

For more information on Yeti Yummies or Yeti Farms, call: (970)-319-8404, or visit: www.yetifarms.co

