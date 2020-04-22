Yeti Farms Introduces "Yetibles" - Fast Acting, Highly Bioavailable Cannabis Edibles

PUEBLO, Colo., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeti Farms, one of the world's finest all-natural cannabis farms, is introducing a significant new technology to the Colorado cannabis market. "Yetibles" are a new cannabinoid-infused gummy made with patented miscible technology, which produces molecules 25 nanometers in size. This technology enables the cannabinoids within the gummy to be absorbed within minutes of ingestion.

Typical edibles can take thirty minutes to two hours to work because absorption occurs in the digestive tract, with cannabinoids traveling to the liver to be metabolized before they are released back into the bloodstream, at which point the effects appear. This delay can cause a myriad of problems for a consumer, including ingesting too much when the effects aren't immediately felt.

Yetibles are different. Utilizing a patented process, Yetibles are absorbed in seconds to minutes, allowing the user to feel the effects almost immediately. Accordingly, Yetibles allow consumers to better determine the proper dosage for their individual needs and preferences.

Yetibles are available in a variety of delectable flavors including: Tangerine, Lemon Lime, Melon Melon, Grapefruit, Stromegranate, and Inferno - Colorado's hottest cinnamon edible.

Unlike many other edibles, Yetibles are not sugar-coated and contain no artificial ingredients. They are infused with cannabinoids derived from pristine sun-grown cannabis at Yeti Farms. There are no herbicides, pesticides, or non-organic nutrients ever used on the farm.

The Pueblo-based Yeti Farms is an anomaly in the cannabis business. In an industry where much of the product is grown in artificial indoor settings, Yeti Farms' cannabis is grown outdoors in a proprietary live soil blend under the natural sun. This process produces stronger terpene profiles and a wider spectrum of cannabinoids.

Yeti Farms produces a range of cannabinoid-rich products, including live resin, sugars, diamonds, live batter, terpene-rich vape pens, and their famous Blonde Sugar, nicknamed, "The Best Damn Dab in the West."

Yeti Farms is unique, natural farm that uses wholesome techniques such as earthworms instead of artificial fertilizers, pure mineral supplements, and Bokashi compost in its live soil. The result: robust, clean and cannabinoid-rich cannabis plants with terpene-rich profiles.

