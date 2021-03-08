Yeti Farms Unveils Yetibles Delta-8 Gummies at Champs Orlando Trade Show

PUEBLO, Colo., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeti Farms, one of America's most respected cannabis farms, announced that it is introducing a new type of its popular "Yetible" gummy, featuring delta-8 cannabinoids.

Many people are now familiar with cannabinoids. There are over 140 known cannabinoids in cannabis or hemp plants. THC or delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol is by far the most well-known.

Delta-8 is a closely related cannabinoid that is similar to delta-9, but with several key differences.

For one, delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol has lower psychotropic potency than delta-9 THC. In other words, it won't get you high.

An article in Rolling Stone reported that delta-8 provides people with a smoother, milder effect than delta-9, that is less sedative and leaves you feeling more functional and without the nasty side effects like anxiety and paranoia.

Too good to be true?

"In some ways, delta-8 sounds too good to be true, but it isn't," according to Rolling Stone. Plus, delta-8 is significantly less expensive than delta-9, "making it a viable option for some people looking for a short uplifting feeling without being intoxicated."

And unlike delta-9, delta-8 is known to connect to both CB1 and CB2 receptors in our bodies, which may provide a multitude of additional benefits.

Shawn Honaker, owner of Yeti Farms, said Yetibles Delta-8 are perfect for people that want the benefits of cannabinoids, but without the high or other side effects.

"Science is uncovering the incredible importance of cannabinoids and how they interact with the human endocannabinoid system," he said. "I am proud that Yeti Farms is at the forefront of this exciting new breakthrough ­– and setting the standards for purity, quality, and product availability."

The Champs Trade Show will be held at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Orlando, March 9-11, 2021. Yeti Farms and the new Yetibles Delta-8 can be found at booth 2418.

For more information on Yeti Farms or Yetibles Delta-8, call: (970)-319-8404, or visit: www.yetibles.net.

