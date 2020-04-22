Yext and Olo Integration Serves Up Verified Menus to Boost Restaurant Discoverability in Search

Mutual customers of Yext and Olo will now be able to deliver accurate, up-to-date menu information online, so that hungry customers get the right information before they place an order. Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. is among the brands currently leveraging the integration.

"Consumers are increasingly asking search engines complex questions about restaurants and their menu items, and this is especially true during a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic," said Lee Zucker, Head of Industry for Food Services and Hospitality at Yext. "Our new integration with Olo puts restaurants in an even better position to serve consumers when they need them most."

"Whether it is a new season or location, items on a restaurant's menu are always changing. One thing that remains constant, however, is consumers' desire for accurate, verified information about those items, wherever they search," said Marty Hahnfeld, Chief Customer Officer of Olo. "Olo's integration with Yext will meet that need, meaning diners will spend less time searching for correct menu information across the Internet and more time ordering their favorite dishes."

Learn more about Yext's integration with Olo, including how to get started, here.

About Yext

The single source of truth about a business online should be the business itself. However, when customers ask questions on a company's website, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers — even in response to the most basic queries about their business. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide accurate and timely verified answers to customer questions — wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world — like Taco Bell, Marriott, and Jaguar-Land Rover — trust Yext to radically improve the customer experience across their entire search ecosystem.

Yext's mission is to help companies deliver perfect answers everywhere, and has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area -- and work-from-home offices all around the world.

About Olo

Olo powers digital ordering and delivery programs that connect restaurant brands to the on-demand world, placing orders directly into the restaurant through all order origination points – from a brand's own website or app, third party marketplaces, social media platforms, smart speakers, and home assistants. Olo serves as the on-demand ordering and delivery platform for over 300 brands, such as Applebee's (DIN), Checkers & Rally's, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Chili's (EAT), Dairy Queen, Denny's (DENN), Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Jamba Juice (JMBA), Noodles & Company (NDLS), Portillo's Hot Dogs, Shake Shack (SHAK), sweetgreen, Wingstop (WING), and more. Learn more at www.olo.com . SKIP THE LINE®

