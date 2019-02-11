Yext Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leader in Digital Knowledge Management (DKM), today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences. Howard Lerman, Yext's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, February 25 at 1:00 PM PST (4:00 PM EST); and Steve Cakebread, Yext's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the JMP Securities 2019 Technology Conference on Tuesday, February 26 at 11:00 AM PST (2:00 PM EST).

A live audiocast of both events will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Yext's website at http://investors.yext.com.

For those unable to listen to the live audiocasts, replays will be available on Yext's website shortly after each event.

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading Digital Knowledge Management (DKM) platform. Yext's mission is to give companies control over their brand experiences across the digital universe of maps, apps, search engines, voice assistants, and other intelligent services that drive consumer discovery, decision, and action. Today, thousands of businesses including brands like Taco Bell, Rite Aid, and Steward Health use the Yext Knowledge Engine™ to manage their digital knowledge in order to boost brand engagement, drive foot traffic, and increase sales.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work® as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Paris, Tyson's Corner, San Francisco, Shanghai and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.yext.com.

