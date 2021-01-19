Yext Extends Answers to Partners to Bring Local Businesses into the Future of Search

Select global Channel partners that typically sell Yext solutions to small businesses will now be able to offer their clients a modern search experience on their websites, capable of understanding complex questions in natural language and returning direct answers. This includes the ability to integrate custom calls to action within the answers, allowing businesses to boost conversions and lower support costs.

"Today's enterprises have the power to win customers back from Google with Answers, our revolutionary NLP-based search product — and now, we're bringing that power to SMBs," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "With businesses of all sizes grappling with the surge of customer questions during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's never been more important for local businesses to use the most advanced technology available and meet customers with official answers, the moment they ask for them."

"Over the years, Yext has built incredible relationships with the world's leading digital agencies, working with them to bring the most innovative search solutions to their local business clients," said Luis Baptista-Coelho, Executive Vice President, Global Partner at Yext. "As customers ask more questions online than ever before, it's fitting that the next phase in our relationship with our partners is Answers. With Answers, our Channel partners will be able to enhance the value of their digital offerings with a truly advanced search experience that can deliver accurate information to end consumers and generate invaluable insights into how to improve search experiences in their clients' industries."

Yext Channel partners like GoSite, an all-in-one SaaS and payment platform helping small businesses move their storefronts online, and FCR Media, a group of digital media companies facilitating commerce for European local businesses, see the value that Answers will bring to their industry and have already signed on to add Answers to their digital offerings.

"Small businesses — especially during the pandemic — are in search of the best digital solutions and experiences to serve their communities and customers, without the hassle of using multiple software tools," said Alex Goode, Founder & CEO of GoSite. "That's where GoSite comes in. By integrating Yext Answers with our all-in-one platform, small businesses will be able to bring their customers transformative online search experiences."

"As an agency whose work spans several countries, FCR sees businesses with many different needs in many different industries — but each one is united by the common need to keep up with customer expectations in a constantly changing digital landscape," said Jon Martinsen, CEO of FCR Media Belgium. "With a product like Answers in our arsenal, we can offer businesses a foolproof way to exceed customer expectations regardless of the conditions."

Yext Answers is now available to select Channel partners, which are agencies that resell Yext solutions to small businesses. Other tiers of Yext's partner program include Alliance partners, agencies, and systems integrators that refer enterprise companies to Yext, and App Directory partners, companies that have integrations with Yext to serve mutual customers.

Click here to learn more about Yext's new Answers offering for partners.

About Yext

The ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions — wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, BBVA USA, and Kiehl's — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.

Yext's mission is to help businesses and organizations around the world deliver official answers everywhere people search. Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area — and work-from-home offices all around the world.

CONTACT: Amanda Kontor, [email protected]

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.yext.com

