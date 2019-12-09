Yext Hires Salesforce Veteran Tobias Dahm as SVP, Central Europe

"Tobias Dahm is an incredible sales executive whose leadership and experience will accelerate our already strong momentum in Germany and throughout Central Europe," said Wendi Sturgis, Chief Executive Officer of Yext Europe. "The appetite for the Yext Search Experience Cloud has been overwhelming in Central Europe, and we've only just begun to capture the incredible opportunity in front of us."

At Salesforce, Dahm oversaw a rapidly growing multi-million dollar business that resulted in record growth and contributed significantly to the expansion of the region. During his years at Salesforce, Dahm led several world-class sales teams, transforming them into verticalized and specialized sales models to support solution, industry, and market segmentation. Prior to that, Dahm held a number of sales and management positions at Microsoft, Symantec, Compuware, and others.

Dahm joins a fast-growing business thanks to the contributions of Managing Partner of Yext Central Europe Michael Hartwig, who grew the central Europe team to a 100+ headcount, opening offices in Berlin and Munich, and making critical hires in Hamburg, Duesseldorf, Switzerland, and Austria. Yext counts some of the largest brands in Central Europe as clients, including dm-drogerie markt, Barmenia, McFit, Sixt, and Tally Weijl. Yext was recently named by Great Place to Work as one of the best companies to work for in Germany. After three years of building Yext's momentum in Central Europe, Hartwig has chosen to move into an advisory role moving forward.

"We're grateful for the excellent leadership Michael has shown in growing Yext Central Europe — and we're also grateful he will continue as an advisor to the business," Sturgis added.

"The opportunity ahead for Yext is tremendous," said Dahm. "Yext is poised to change the way businesses connect with their customers online, empowering them to take back control of the customer journey by putting their truth online. I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

About Yext

The customer journey starts with a question, and every day consumers search for answers about brands. However, they are increasingly served false or misleading information from sources other than the brand. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, exists to help brands regain and maintain a direct relationship with their customers. With a mission to provide perfect answers everywhere, Yext puts businesses in control of their facts online by delivering brand verified answers straight from the source — wherever their customers are searching. Companies like Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar-Land Rover, and businesses around the world use Yext to take back control of the customer journey, starting on their own website.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

