Yext, Inc. to Report Second Quarter FY 2020 Financial Results on August 29, 2019
Aug 15, 2019, 16:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the platform for Brand Verified Answers in search, today announced that its second quarter fiscal year 2020 results will be released on Thursday, August 29, 2019, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (PT) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.
A live webcast of the event will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at http://investors.yext.com. A live dial-in is available domestically at (877) 883-0383 and internationally at (412) 902-6506, passcode 0367689.
A replay will be available domestically at (877)-344-7529 or internationally at (412) 317-0088, passcode 10134244, until midnight (ET) Sept. 19, 2019.
About Yext
The customer journey starts with a question. And consumers expect answers. Yext puts businesses in control of their facts online with brand-verified answers in search. By serving accurate, consistent, brand-verified answers to consumer questions, Yext delivers authoritative information straight from the source — the business itself — no matter where or how customers are searching. Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar Land Rover, and businesses around the globe use Yext to capture consumer intent and drive digital discovery, engagement, and revenue — all from a single source of truth. Yext's mission is to provide perfect answers everywhere.
Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo and the Washington, D.C. area.
For Further Information Contact:
Investors:
Conrad Grodd
Yext Investor Relations
IR@yext.com
