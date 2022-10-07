YEXT INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Yext, Inc. - YEXT

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT).

Throughout 2021, amidst the resurgence of the COVID-19 virus, the Company consistently assured investors that pandemic-related impacts on its business were limited as the Company adapted to lockdowns and improved efficiencies in its sales and other operations. However, on March 8, 2022, the Company disclosed disappointing fourth quarter and FY 2022 fiscal results, as well as the departure of its CEO and CFO, subsequently citing "a really significant disruption in our business" such as "in Q4…over 50% of our in-person events were canceled because of the Omicron surges."

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Yext's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Yext shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-yext/ to learn more.

