Yext Names David Rudnitsky As President and Chief Revenue Officer

Rudnitsky has over 35 years of technology and cloud sales experience, having successfully led enterprise sales for a number of leading disruptive tech companies. Prior to Yext, he spent 12 years at Salesforce, scaling the enterprise sales team and helping to lead the company from $51 million in revenue at IPO to nearly $6 billion. Additionally, he authored The Sales Playbook , which is featured in Salesforce Founder & CEO Marc Benioff's best-seller, Behind the Cloud. Prior to Salesforce, he led enterprise sales teams at Ariba, Netscape, and Oracle.

"Yext is disrupting the search category and Dave has, quite literally, written the book on technology sales disruption," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "I'm thrilled to unify our global sales organization under his incredible leadership. His background and proven track record of success make him uniquely qualified to lead us into the next phase of growth and category disruption."

The ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions — wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, BBVA USA, and Kiehl's — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.

Yext's mission is to help businesses and organizations around the world deliver official answers everywhere people search. Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area — and work-from-home offices all around the world.

