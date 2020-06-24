Yext Summer '20 Product Release Now Available for Early Access

"At a time when businesses are being asked more questions than ever, Yext's mission to deliver accurate information has never been more relevant," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer of Yext. "With our Summer '20 release, businesses now have even more tools to easily and swiftly deliver the information customers and potential employees are looking for. From customizing search results to publicizing current job opportunities and much more, this set of updates helps businesses stay nimble as they navigate this unprecedented time."

The Summer '20 Product Release includes the following features:

In addition to answering consumers' questions, businesses may want to highlight specific content in their search results depending on their unique goals and strategies. The new Query Rules feature allows businesses that are leveraging Answers, Yext's innovative site search product, to configure special rules that fine tune search results based on a certain query, where a search takes place, whether a user is logged in, and more. Jobs Enhancements: Yext has added several new features across the platform to help businesses navigate the hiring process more efficiently. In addition to specifying job details with new fields like Work Remote, businesses can attract new talent by creating search-optimized landing pages for jobs with customizable calls to action, adding jobs to existing landing pages, and syncing job data from Greenhouse to Yext.

