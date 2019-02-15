Yext Unveils Major Washington, D.C. Area Expansion, Plans to Create Five Hundred New Tech Jobs in Northern Virginia

"Yext is experiencing rapid growth as we create the groundbreaking technology businesses need to provide perfect answers in the services consumers use to find them. Growing our presence in the D.C. area is a critical step in continuing that momentum," said Howard Lerman, Yext Founder and CEO. "We plan to create five hundred jobs in Greater D.C. in the coming years for talented, creative people who want to build a new technology category, so we are establishing a brand new, state-of-the-art space to fuel our growth today and well into the future."

Yext will occupy the top three floors of 1101 Wilson Boulevard, as well as the building's roof terrace. The Yext office will have an open floor plan, fully stocked kitchens, and offer free meals to all employees. Heralding the continued emergence of Yext as one of the country's fastest-growing technology companies, the Yext logo at the top of the building will be visible from Washington across the river, and for miles around.

The new office will be the launchpad for the company's continued rapid growth in Northern Virginia and the D.C. area. 1101 Wilson is a cutting-edge, LEED-Gold certified building with views of downtown Washington, the Capitol Dome, the Washington Monument, and the Potomac River. The building features a gym, bike storage, a lounge, onsite market and cafe and other amenities, and is located on the Rosslyn Metro stop.

Lerman is a Virginia native and a graduate of the Commonwealth's prestigious Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, along with eighteen other Yexters, including CTO Tom Dixon, CIO Sean MacIsaac, and Head of Research and Development Kevin Caffrey.

Lerman added, "Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia are emerging as one of the country's major hubs for tech talent, which was a key factor in our decision to expand in the area. Our new office will be a key foothold as we continue our global growth."

