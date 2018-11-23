YGGDRASH Announces the establishment of YGGDRASH incubation center and sharing cryptocurrency exchange, DEXRADE

SEOUL, Korea, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- YGGDRASH, the 3rd generation trust-based multi-dimensional blockchain platform, strengthens its ecosystem with the introduction of a cryptocurrency exchange and an incubation center.

YGGDRASH will arrange a community meet-up called "YEED-UP" at Shin-nonhyeon Culturelab Lounge in Seoul, Korea on November 23, 2018.

Over 100 members from diverse blockchain organizations and companies will join the event. YEED-UP will prepare various channels of communication for each event of the meetup.

Beginning with CEO David Seo's welcoming speech and the project's introduction, the first half of the meetup will be announced by CTO Peter Ryu and COO Ayden Kim. It will focus on the introduction of new projects on the YGGDRASH ecosystem. The YGGDRASH project will announce progress on development sprints, the official launching of the YGGDRASH Incubation Center, and also the launch of YGGDRASH's revenue sharing cryptocurrency exchange, DEXRADE.

The YGGDRASH team believes the establishment of YGGDRASH incubation center will allow various business players to implement services on the YGGDRASH platform.

Ayden Kim, COO, pledges to support all dApps that participate on the YGGDRASH platform. He also expects the revenue sharing exchange business of DEXRADE will benefit all users.

The second half of the meetup will focus on presenting a vision for many other projects with representatives from various blockchain industries. Representatives will share their experiences, with a focus on the future of the blockchain industry. The event will draw attention from a variety of industry watchers, including the Decenter, the Coinbene, and the Korea Blockchain Industry Promotion Association.

During this event, participants should expect heated discussions on the competition between the present and the future blockchain solutions.

The varied experiences of the CEO, CTO, and COO of YGGDRASH should be noted. YGGDRASH team members include the former COO of Coinone, leading developers of Icon project, and the security team leader of Bithumb.

