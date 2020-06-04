Ygrene Names Shawn Harrs as New Chief Information Officer

PETALUMA, Calif., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ygrene Energy Fund, the nation's leader in commercial and residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing, today announced the appointment of Shawn Harrs as Chief Information Officer.

Harrs joins Ygrene with more than 20-years of experience leading enterprise-wide information systems and technology programs. Previously, Harrs served in executive roles at the Walt Disney Company, NBC/Universal, and Lennar Corporation. With a Ph.D. in information systems and decades of experience leveraging industry leading technologies and business practices, Shawn is uniquely suited to align diverse national and international teams to develop innovative programs for the advancement of Ygrene's mission: to provide property owners affordable, long-term financing for energy efficiency, renewable energy, storm protection, and water conservation improvements.

"As the PACE industry continues to grow and evolve, data-driven learning and analysis are critical to Ygrene's success. Shawn brings a wealth of experience leading information and technology implementation programs, which will further Ygrene's efforts to protect property owners and strengthen the communities we serve," said Jim Reinhart, CEO Ygrene Energy Fund. "As Ygrene's CIO, Shawn will develop and deploy state of the art information technologies that will target new opportunities for our core business as well as identify and track trends that will elevate the ways in which Ygrene's PACE programs are implemented across the country."

"As the industry leader, Ygrene is at the forefront of utilizing information systems and technology for the betterment of the PACE industry," said Harrs. "I'm thrilled to be part of Ygrene's forward-thinking and driven team, and look forward to working with them to make meaningful contributions to the property owners and communities we serve."

About Ygrene Energy Fund

Ygrene's award-winning PACE program, with built-in consumer protections, is delivering greater choice for home and business owners by providing accessible and affordable financing for energy efficiency, resiliency, renewables, water conservation, storm protection and seismic upgrades. PACE has proven to be a successful tool for supporting public policy initiatives, all without the use of public tax dollars or credits. By providing over $1 billion of private capital to more than 550 local communities, Ygrene has created thousands of jobs and invested millions into local economies across the U.S. Learn more at ygrene.com.

