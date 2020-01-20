YHB Bolsters Construction Industry Expertise with Acquisition of Consulting Practice

WINCHESTER, Va., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yount, Hyde and Barbour (YHB) is pleased to announce a merger with Woodcock & Associates, PC in Fredericksburg, VA. This merger is part of YHB's strategic strengthening of the Firm's major industry niches.

"Woodcock & Associates has been an invaluable resource to clients in the construction industry since its founding. We are excited to combine both teams experience and skill set," says Scott Moulden, Managing Partner of YHB. "We expect the Woodcock team's capabilities to enhance our already rapidly expanding construction industry niche."

Woodcock & Associates is a CPA firm recognized for its construction industry expertise. Since 2000 the Firm has serviced the Greater Washington-Richmond corridor. Woodcock provides a comprehensive range of assurance, outsourced CFO services and management advisory offering. It has developed a particular expertise in construction accounting, providing holistic services to industry leaders.

"Both YHB and Woodcock have had a friendly relationship for many years. We knew the quality of work and relational approach they took to delivering client service," said Jeanette Woodcock, CPA, Managing Partner and President of Woodcock & Associates. "In addition, YHB has a large multi-regional presence with offices spread throughout, allowing us access to new markets. This provides our team with additional resources and specializations, which we see as a huge combined strength from the merger."

As a Top 200 Firm and Metropolitan Regional Leader, this merger will make the Fredericksburg office YHB's eighth location in Virginia. With the addition of Woodcock, YHB expands its capabilities and client base in the construction industry.

The integration of Woodcock & Associates will add 12 professional staff to YHB. As the two Firm's combine resources, staff will continue to serve clients out of their current 1320 Central Park Blvd., Suite 405 location in Fredericksburg, VA.

About YHB: Yount, Hyde and Barbour (YHB) is a leading certified public accounting and consulting firm with 7 strategic locations. Established in 1947, YHB offers comprehensive accounting, auditing, tax, wealth management and risk advisory services to clients. In addition to serving individuals, estates and trusts, the firm has extensive experience in working with both public and private businesses.

