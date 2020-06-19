Yi Deng and Bill Mezzanotte Elected to University City Science Center Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University City Science Center announces the election of two new Board members, following the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 19th: Yi Deng, Ph.D., Dean and Isaac L. Auerbach Professor in the College of Computing and Informatics at Drexel University, and Bill Mezzanotte, M.D., M.P.H., Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer at CSL Behring.

"I am both honored and excited to join the Board. The Science Center has been a powerhouse to drive and support innovation, research, talent development and entrepreneurship in our city and beyond," said Dr. Deng. "I look forward to being a part of this exciting and important endeavor."

At Drexel, Dr. Deng is leading the transformation of CCI into a pacesetter in reshaping computing and informatics education and research in today's information and technology-driven economy. Under his leadership, CCI has become the fastest growing college at the university, with 35% growth in enrollment in only three years. The college has also launched an array of new initiatives to transform its academic programs, with a focus on research, diversity, industry and international partnerships. Dr. Deng received his PhD in Computer Science from the University of Pittsburgh and a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Science & Technology from the University of Science and Technology of China.

"The University City Science Center has a hunger for change, curiosity to push beyond the status quo and ability to initiate local partnerships that can turn great ideas into meaningful innovations," said Dr. Mezzanotte. "I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Science Center Board to continue to advance the impact the life sciences community within the Greater Philadelphia Region has on improving people's lives around the world."

Dr. Mezzanotte is responsible for developing and executing CSL Behring's Research & Development strategy and portfolio, including the identification and development of all R&D platforms, skills and expertise necessary for achieving the company's patient-focused mission. Dr. Mezzanotte holds an undergraduate degree from Villanova University, obtained his M.D. at the University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Public Health degree from Johns Hopkins University. He is board certified in internal medicine, pulmonary medicine, critical care medicine and sleep medicine.

About the Science Center

Located in the heart of uCity Square, the Science Center is a mission-driven nonprofit that commercializes promising technology, cultivates talent and convenes people to inspire action. For over 50 years, the Science Center has supported startups, research, and economic development across the emerging technology sectors. As a result, Science Center supported companies account for one out of every 100 jobs in the Greater Philadelphia region and drive $13 billion in economic activity in the region annually. By providing the right help at the right time, the Science Center is turning bright ideas into businesses and nurturing a workforce to support our 21st century economy. For more information, visit www.sciencecenter.org .

About CSL Behring

CSL Behring is a global biotherapeutics leader driven by its promise to save lives. Focused on serving patients' needs by using the latest technologies, we develop and deliver innovative therapies that are used to treat coagulation disorders, primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, inherited respiratory disease, and neurological disorders. The company's products are also used in cardiac surgery, burn treatment and to prevent hemolytic disease of the newborn. CSL Behring operates one of the world's largest plasma collection networks, CSL Plasma. The parent company, CSL Limited (ASX: CSL; USOTC: CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs more than 26,000 people, and delivers its life-saving therapies to people in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit www.cslbehring.com and for inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit Vita www.cslbehring.com/Vita .

About Drexel CCI

The College of Computing and Informatics (CCI) at Drexel is one of the most comprehensive education and research programs in the nation in information and technology, and one of the preeminent providers of tech talents for the region. With 2200 students at Bachelor's, Master's and Ph.D. levels, it provides a wide range of academic programming and research from Computer Science, Software Engineering, Data Science, AI and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity and Privacy, Human-Computer Interaction and Design, Health Informatics, Digital Content Management, to Library and Information Science. This broad perspective positions the College as a driving force for digital transformation, and a partner with many industries in the region and beyond. CCI is also a founding member of the iSchools Caucus of 29 prominent universities to advancing the information field in the 21st Century.

