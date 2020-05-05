YI Technology's Best Selling Home Security Camera Gets Artificial Intelligence Upgrade

Powered by YI's proprietary integrated SensLab chip, YI Home Camera 1080p can detect humans in motion at up to 20 frames per second and sends faster activity alerts to the user. This speed means the camera is able to detect a running person. Human detection is a Neural Network based AI feature which users can enable from the Smart Detection settings page of their YI Home app. When a human figure is detected by the camera, a push notification is sent to the user's phone. On the Alerts page of the app, the clip entry will also show the "Human Detected" tag.

"The upgraded YI Home smart camera is an essential, AI-powered indoor guardian that secures homes and businesses," said Gaurang Shah, Chief Operating Officer, YI Technology. "The new technology provides the most innovative safety solution that accurately notifies users about activity happening in and around their property, at the most affordable price. It is truly a top-of-the-line security experience."

YI Home 1080p Specifications

Human detection at up to 20 fps with Artificial Intelligence

Non-invasive, enhanced night vision

Adjustable alert frequency

Bi-directional audio to always stay connected

YI Cloud storage with free basic plan

Certified compatibility with Alexa ( Echo Show )

) Built-in support for 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi Band

Optional 24/7 emergency response

Pricing & Availability

The upgraded YI Home Camera 1080p is now available to purchase on Amazon.com for $21.49. The YI Home app is available in the App Store and on Google Play for free. YI offers a range of flexible cloud storage plans tailored to individual home security needs and storage time preferences.

Founded in 2014, YI Technology is dedicated to creating a future powered by Edge computing and intelligent video technology, where smart cameras and computer vision technology will enrich people's lives. YI's worldwide development team consists of industry-leading experts with several decades of experience in imaging technology, algorithms, data analysis, cloud computing, and edge computing. For more information visit www.yitechnology.com or follow us on social media:

