YI Technology's best-selling Outdoor Camera partners with The Home Depot for its nationwide Black Friday promotion

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, YI Technology (YI), a global leader in the world of advanced AI & Edge computing cameras and software, announced its exclusive Black Friday promotion, only available at The Home Depot and HomeDepot.com. Customers nationwide will be able to find YI's best-selling outdoor camera bundled with 6-months of YI Cloud at up to a 40% discount.

"Home monitoring is an ever-increasing need, having our products available in the country's largest home improvement retailer allows us to connect with consumers who want to protect their homes and loved ones with latest Edge AI enabled Computer Vision products." - Gaurang Shah, COO of YI Technology. "Our Black Friday promotion gives our Home Depot customers the chance to go into stores and have access to advanced cameras, smart features, and access to our YI cloud platform at an exclusive price."

Last year there were over 7,000,000 property related crimes across the US. The demand for home monitoring solutions is increasing yearly. The YI Outdoor Camera's goal is to provide 24/7 monitoring and to give consumers more time focusing on the important things. The camera's IP-65 weatherproof rating, enhanced night vision, and advanced motion detection ensure non-stop coverage day and night, rain or shine. A best-seller, the YI Outdoor Camera has been recommended by 83% of YI Technology's Home Depot customers.

This Black Friday, Home Depot customers can purchase the consumer tested & trusted YI Outdoor Camera bundled with 6-months of YI Cloud (worth $89) at up to a 40% total discount. Cloud storage provides an extra layer of security to your home. No matter what happens to the camera, the customer's video footage is safe in our Silicon Valley-based servers YI provides 128bit end-to-end encryption and is fully GDPR compliant.

About YI Technology:

Founded in 2014, YI Technology is dedicated to creating a future powered by Edge computing and intelligent video technology, where smart cameras and computer vision technology will enrich people's lives. YI's worldwide development team consists of industry-leading experts with several decades of experience in imaging technology, algorithms, data analysis, cloud computing, and edge computing.

For more information visit www.yitechnology.com or www.kamihome.com .

