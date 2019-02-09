Yi Zhou Stars in New Short Fashion Film for Global Intuition

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yi Zhou stars in new short fashion film for her clothing brand, "Global Intuition." The short film is directed by Sophie Banks and also stars Princess and actress Clotilde Courau, Lexi Wood, and Mackinley Hill. The film introduces a new genre of fashion film while flirting with sci-fi and psycho thriller mixed together. It shows the audience of both reality and fantasy. Yi has partnered up with WME for all branding, PR sales, and marketing campaigns for the brands' Chinese market.

Global Intuition

More on YiZhou: Born in Shanghai and grew up in Rome, Yi Zhou is a multimedia artist who has overcome various obstacles to break through the fashion and film industry. She is a successful entrepreneur, filmmaker and model signed under WME-IMG. As a female entrepreneur, she has founded several companies such as "Global Intuition," "YiZhou Studio," "Into The Sun Entertainment," and more. She also broke barriers by becoming one of the few female filmmakers in China. Her visuals have been shown at Shanghai Biennale, Venice Biennale, Sundance Film Festival, and Cannes Film Festival. She is currently developing her first feature film titled "Stars and Scars." Her clothing brand for Global Intuition is currently being sold at Fred Segal Sunset in Los Angeles.

For more information on YiZhou, please contact: Claudia Greene | CGreene@Mayhem-Ent.com

Video link: https://youtu.be/hDs8YLHVVik

Related Images

global-intuition.jpg

©Global Intuition

image2.jpg

image3.jpg

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDs8YLHVVik

SOURCE Global Intuition