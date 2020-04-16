Yiftee Supports Local Businesses With eGift Cards on Facebook and Instagram

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiftee, Inc., a leader since 2012 in eGift Cards for local businesses, announces a new way for local business and Community Card clients to share their eGift Cards on Facebook and Instagram.

Merchants offering Yiftee eGift Cards may automatically have their cards displayed to their neighbors on the Facebook app, according to their location. They can also sell their eGifts via links on Instagram.

2,000+ Yiftee eGift Card local business and Community Card clients may now be eligible to have their custom-branded digital gift cards featured on Facebook to their local community, with no extra effort on their part. People on Facebook can discover eGift Cards on Facebook and complete their purchase on Yiftee, thereby supporting local businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerating recovery whether they are open now or not.

On Instagram, merchants using Yiftee's eGift Card platform can add a button to their Instagram profile to purchase their cards on Yiftee and soon promote them by using a new "Gift Cards" sticker in Stories. The button and stickers will link directly to the merchant's branded Yiftee webpage for purchase. People can also re-share the sticker in their own Stories, helping drive awareness of how they can support local businesses.

Sign Up in Minutes

Local businesses can take advantage of this partnership by signing up for their own eGift Cards that will be displayed to neighbors for purchase when they login to Facebook. It takes just a few minutes to get a custom-branded eGift Card that merchants can also sell from their websites, blogs, social media and email marketing lists. Yiftee handles security and fraud protection, payment processing, gift delivery via email text or print, customer support, analytics and reporting.

No Cost to Merchants

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Yiftee is waiving their usual $29.95/month subscription fee through Sept. 30, 2020, and will reassess at that time. Card buyers generally pay the $1+5% eDelivery fee, which covers processing costs, so that merchants get 100% of the eGift value, though merchants may choose to absorb this cost.

Partnering with Local Chambers of Commerce, Cities and Business Associations

Yiftee works through Chambers of Commerce, business associations and other partners to make its solution widely available. This way, the Company reaches thousands of local businesses quickly to help with today's COVID-19 threat. The Company also offers "Community Cards" which are single eGift Cards that can be redeemed at hundreds of local businesses. These complement the individual merchant eGift Cards and give cardholders spending choices in a region.

About Yiftee

Yiftee is a simple, secure, PoS-independent way to sell eGift Cards online and send them by email, text or print anywhere in the U.S. Self-sign-up takes just minutes to set up a custom-branded card with a unique URL for proactive local marketing outreach, plus access through Facebook, Instagram and other eGift Card Marketplaces. Yiftee serves thousands of local businesses and has been doing so since 2012.

