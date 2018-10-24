Yili announces new products for Southeast Asia

At present, the new products are available in four Indonesian cities -- Jakarta, Medan, Surabaya, and Bandung. And the company has plans to roll them out to a further 20 cities across the country.



With a population of 264 million, Indonesia is the largest economy in Southeast Asia. In recent years, it has developed extensive economic and trade ties with China -- powered by the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Our expansion into Indonesia is part of our efforts to build a presence in the global market, said Zhang.

Feng Yuzhen, mayor of Hohhot, said that Yili should work to offer a larger range of quality and healthy products to customers in Indonesia and around the world.

The company has previously revealed that it plans to make its products available to 2 billion consumers by 2020. And its new range of products in Indonesia is sure to help it meet that target.



