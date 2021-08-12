Yili Claims the Top Spot Again as the World’s Most Valuable Dairy Brand

Yili maintained steady growth despite the pandemic of the previous year. Mr. Zhang Jianqiu, CEO of Yili Group, told Brand Finance that Yili, adhering to the principle of "putting consumers first" and upholding a global vision, continued to provide customers with high-quality products and services through innovation. Based on this, Yili won the recognition and trust of consumers, which contributed to its outstanding scores in Brand Finance's rankings.

Winning the trust of 1.3 billion consumers with high quality

Over the years, Yili has regarded quality as its lifeblood and committed itself to producing dairy products that are 100% safe and healthy.

Yili's strict quality standards has helped the company gain the trust of consumers. According to the 2021 Asia Brand Footprint Report, Yili is the most preferred FMCG brand, with a 92.2% brand penetration rate and an outreach to nearly 1.3 billion consumers, and it has been chosen for the most times per household for the sixth consecutive year.

Responding to the diverse demands of consumers with innovative products

The Covid-19 pandemic has raised consumers' health awareness. Consumers have put forward higher requirements for quality, and increasingly diverse demand for the dairy market. Yili makes good use of big data to gain insights into the needs of consumers in real time and accelerate product innovation and upgrades.

At present, the company has more than 20 sub-brands. Among them, the annual sales revenue of AMBPOMIAL and Yili Pure Milk has reached more than RMB 20 billion, and that of Satine and Yili Youngfun has exceeded RMB 10 billion.

Contributing to a healthier world by pooling global wisdom

Yili has partners in 33 countries across five continents. While growing its global presence, Yili has established two production and processing bases in New Zealand. By pooling global innovation resources, the company has established Yili Innovation Center Europe, Sino-U.S. Food Wisdom Valley, and Yili Innovation Center Oceania to continuously drive the R&D of new products.

"Yili has once again been striving towards new products and optimization, bolstered by innovation and long-standing R&D investment. This, paired with further expansion into new territories across Asia and overseas, has supported the brand's strong growth," according to Brand Finance's Food & Drink 2021 report.

SOURCE Yili Group

Related Links

www.yili.com

