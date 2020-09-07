Yili makes global top 5 in Rabobank's global dairy report

HOHHOT, China, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd. (also known as Yili) ranked among the top five dairy producers worldwide in the Rabobank 2020 Global Top 20 Dairy Report released on Aug 31, setting a new record for Asian dairy companies.

Published annually, the Rabobank Global Top 20 Dairy Report is a survey of the world's largest dairy companies. It is recognized as one of the most authoritative and influential rankings in the dairy industry.

In 2020, Rabobank reported that Yili is one of the Asian companies making major moves on the list, with Yili moving into the top five on the back of year-on-year growth of nearly 20 percent.

Yili reported a total operating income of 47.53 billion yuan ($6.963 billion) in the first half of 2020, year-on-year growth of 5.45 percent. After deducting non-recurring gains and losses during this period, its net profit was 3.77 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.02 percent.

The latest figures capped off a consistently strong run by the company, with Yili ranking first in the Asia dairy industry in terms of total operating income, net profit, market share and total asset turnover.

Recent data show that Yili's current production and sales have now fully recovered in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak -- revealing a rapid rebound far exceeding its industry and underscoring the company's ability to ride out challenging situations.

To provide consumers with better products, Yili has continuously deepened its internationalization strategy in recent years and is actively deployed overseas to further expand its global supply chain.

Yili established one of the world's largest integrated dairy production bases - Yili Oceania Production Base - in New Zealand.

In 2019, Yili acquired Westland, New Zealand's second-largest dairy cooperative, and Chomthana, the largest domestic ice cream company in Thailand.

Also, Yili successfully launched its yogurt product Ambrosial in the Southeast Asian market.

SOURCE Yili Group