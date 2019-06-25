Yili promotes healthy ecosystem at Global Health Forum of Boao Forum for Asia

QINGDAO, China, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yili Group, the largest dairy company in China, was invited to attend the Global Health Forum (GHF) of the Boao Forum for Asia, which was held from June 10 - 12 in the coastal city of Qingdao, East China's Shandong province. Yili was the only dairy company to participate in the forum.

Zhang Jianqiu, executive president of Yili, made the event's opening remarks.

"Health is an important issue. And the development of a healthy ecosystem needs the help of people from around the world," said Zhang.

He stressed the importance of promoting healthy lifestyles by integrating global resources.

Yili has made continuous efforts to integrate resources for healthy food around the world. According to the company, it has established links with companies and research institutions in Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

During a discussion on how innovation promotes health, Zhang Jianqiu discussed Yilis's efforts to build a healthy global ecosystem.

He said that the dairy company now has more than 1,000 products and the sales revenue of its three top products have surpassed 10 billion yuan (US$1.45 billion).

Due to the increasing demand for healthy products, the company has invested big in developing new health products such as mineral water.

