Yiling Pharma expects to double its YoY net profit in 2020

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiling Pharmaceutical, a Shenzhen stock market listed enterprise (002603.SZ), has recently published its 2020 earnings projection. The yearly net profit belonging to its shareholders is anticipated to be between 1.152 billion Chinese yuan and 1.274 billion Chinese yuan, yearly growth between 90% and 110%, basic earnings per share between 0.97 Chinese yuan and 1.07 Chinese yuan. 2020 witnessed a speeding-up growth.

The earnings projection listed two reasons for the growth: the visibility and influence of Lianhua Qingwen products has been significantly enhanced, which brought about strong demand for the products from foreign and domestic markets; the enterprise won the 1st Prize of the 2019 National Scientific & Technological Progress Awards, which promoted the sales of its cardio-cerebral-vascular products.

2020, due to its excellent efficacy, Lianhua Qingwen Capsules was recommended for use in The Diagnosis and Treatment Protocol for COVID-19 (Trial Version 4-8), jointly published by China's National Health Commission and State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Lianhua Qingwen Capsules as well as other two Chinese herbal drugs and three herbal prescriptions have become well-known as the "3 Drugs and 3 Prescriptions" for treating the coronavirus.

According to Yiling's Records of Investors' Concerned Activities, Lianhua Qingwen's key contribution to the pandemic prevention and control not only resulted in the great increase of its sales, but more importantly expanded its cover on many blank markets which in turn built up more of its reputation. Since the pandemic, this Chinese medicine has drawn more and more attention from the globe, nearly 20 countries and regions have granted it market access.

Analysis points out that as winter is a flu outbreak season, the strong demand for Lianhua Qingwen will last in the northern hemisphere, and its sales curve will keep climbing. The fast-increasing popularity will input a main impetus for its boost.

Aside from Lianhua Qingwen, the sales of cardio-cerebro-vascular products also kept growing. January 2020, a research program named "Building of Traditional Chinese Medicine Channels and Collaterals Theory & its Guidance for Treating Microangipathy" done by Yiling won the 1st Prize of the 2019 National Scientific and Technological Progress Awards. Professionals say that the winning has endowed relevant products with a great deal of further influence on market. With more academic promotion, the sales of these products will see a fast ascent at least in the next 3 to 5 years.

