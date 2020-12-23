Yingli Delivers 117MW of Its N-Type Bifacial Modules to the Largest Bifacial PV Power Station in the Middle East

In recent years, N-type technology has become very competitive in the market due to its high efficiency and high reliability, and it has also been favored by major project developers. Oman has a tropical desert climate with its temperature being higher than 40℃ for more than half of the year. The N-type product has a low-temperature coefficient, which increases power generation gain in high-temperature areas. The bifacial power generation characteristics of N-type modules are more advantageous and about 10% higher than that of P-type products, which can better reduce the cost of electricity.