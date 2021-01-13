Yingshang Grains and Oils Campaign Appears at Times Square, New York, USA

The Huaihe River and Yinghe River pass through the county, meandering endlessly, also nourishing the beautiful land and fertile soil in Yingshang. The high-quality food industry has been established and developed in Yingshang, adhering to the long historic practices, utilizing local natural resources, gathering the essence of local culture and being nourished by Huaihe River. As a county with powerful food industry in China, Yingshang pays more attention to pollution-free and healthy food quality in addition to improvement of food production capacity, gives full play to the advantages of "pollution-free water, fertile soil, and natural ecology", and fully implements the brand program characterized by "Ecological Yingshang and Green Products"; "Yingshang Rice" has been recognized as a trademark certified to the Chinese National Protected Geographic Indication.

In recent years, Yingshang County has been involved in continuous adjustment of the agricultural industry structure and active development of integrated chain business model, under the one-stop innovative concepts covering "Grain Integration", "Industry Integration", "Market Integration" and "Circulation Integration" and targeting at creating a "China Good Grain and Oil" model county in order to build a well-known brand of "hometown of Guanzhong and water town of Northern Anhui" for Yingshang Grains and Oils. In addition, Yingshang County makes every effort to develop local famous, high-quality and special new products, promotes the production of pollution-free, environmentally friendly and organic food products, and gradually strengthens the influence of the brand "China Good Grains and Oils".

New York Times Square is located in the heart of Manhattan, New York City, USA. As one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, it is known as the "Crossroad of the World" and attracts tens of thousands of tourists every day. The campaign appearance on the "China Screen" has introduced Yingshang to overseas people and spread Yingshang quality grains and oils, allowed more overseas audiences to learn about Yingshang County and its high-quality grains and oils with local characteristics more intuitively.

Caption: During Christmas 2020 and New Year's Day 2021, the brand campaign for Yingshang Grains and Oils was broadcast on the "China Screen" at Times Square, New York, USA.

SOURCE Bureau of Commerce and Grain of Yingshang County